Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram is Full of Evil Fun!
Photo by: (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images)
It was announced today that the Film Independent Spirit Awards has named Aubrey Plaza as the host of their awards ceremony coming up in 2019 and we couldn’t think of a better person to hold down the show. We decided to check in on her Instagram feed to see what else she’s been up to and of course it’s full of the many things she has going on in her daily life along with a load of new projects she’s currently involved in. From the Child’s Play remake to the magical new movie, Beverly Luff Linn. Give her a follow, don’t mind the evil glare. It’s part of her charm.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
More Aubrey? You Got It!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram