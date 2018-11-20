Christina Ricci’s Instagram Is What You Can be Thankful For

Photo by: (Edward Berthelot – Getty)

People always talk about how there are no Thanksgiving movies. There are plenty, they just don’t get remembered as being tied to the holiday. That’s why we are here to remind everyone that Christina Ricci rules Thanksgiving in Addams Family Values. Since those days of setting fires to the Thanksgiving play she has been in numerous films and TV shows most recently acting alongside John Cusack in the thriller ‘Distorted’. But we will never forget how she was a key part of growing up that taught us to reach into our rebel sides and let loose once in awhile. Something you can find her still doing even today on her Instagram feed.

