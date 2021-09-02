Meanwhile in Norway: Football Players Caught Having Orgy at the Home Stadium (GOOOOAAAALLLLLLL)

Members of Norweigan football club SK Brann have some major explaining to do after a boozy night out partying resulted in an orgy that took place in their home stadium. And the whole thing was caught on the football club’s security footage.

Local newspaper, Bergens Tidende got the scoop about what went on when some of the team’s players opted for a night on the town after training ended. It all started with dinner at a local Italian restaurant, followed by a trip to a nightclub where they picked up a variety of women and took them back to the 17,000-capacity Brann Stadium. That’s where things got really wild.

Players allegedly had sex around the stadium, in the dressing rooms and on the field before their sexcapades came to an end around 5 am. Even though players instructed their guests to leave their phones outside the arena, the wild romp was caught on film by stadium security cameras.

Team owners condemned players x-rated extracirriculars, however, they didn’t clarify if they condembed that it happend or that they got caught. Which brings us to a truly teachable moment. Don’t have sex at work unless you invite the head of security to join. They’re the only person who could have made that security footage disappear.

Cover Photo: Bernhard Lang (Getty Images)

