Meanwhile in California: Nearly Nude Man Climbs Aboard Speeding Semi to Siphon Wine (A New Twist on Drinking and Driving)

Here at Mandatory, we’d never endorse drinking and driving. Obviously, neither did 39-year-old Gary Moreno, who famously tricked a semi-truck tanker carrying wine into pulling over so he could hop aboard and drink while someone else drives. The California man spotted the Cherokee Freight Lines truck hauling wine while speeding down Highway 99 and got the genius idea to flag it down by acting like something was wrong with the semi.

When the confused truck driver pulled over so die Moreno, who jumped out of his vehicle wearing nothing but his skivvies and ran to the back of the trailer. The truck driver realized something was wrong decided to rejoin traffic based on Moreno’s incredibly bizarre behavior. What the truck driver didn’t realize is that Moreno had already climbed aboard the truck and became a high-speed stowaway.

While the wine tanker sped down the highway Moreno did what any nearly nude person hanging onto a speeding wine tanker would do. He unscrewed a valve on the moving truck and attempted to shotgun the vino as it poured out of the tanker. It didn’t take long for the driver to realize something was amiss when he spotted the tanker losing weight on a dashboard gauge. So he pulled over and that’s when he realized the man who’d pulled him over earlier had hopped aboard to tap that tanker like it was a keg.

California Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Olsen explained the scene saying the man, “Jumped down and placed himself beneath the belly of the truck and was just indulging in the wine. He was lying on the ground and doing snow angels, basically, as the wine was pouring down on him.”

The truck lost around 1,000 gallons of wine during the process of Moreno’s shenanigans. He was booked into jail for felony vandalism and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. No word yet on the state of his liver after drinking that much truck wine.

