Mandatory TikTok Trends: TikTokers Share Their Most Meaningless Tattoos (Making Your Regrettable Ink Seem Minor in Comparison)

Tattoos and regret go together like needles and ink. Now, TikTokers are revealing that you’re not alone in your poor choices. In fact, stupid tattoos are more common than you ever would have guessed. But now you can see the proof on the social media platform, and it’s all because of TikTok user @pigeonsandfries, who challenged fellow TikTokers to reveal their worst ink.

“Growing up, I was always told that tattoos should have meanings,” he said. “So stitch this and show my your most meaningless tattoo.”

And oh, did they respond. Thank goodness these people can’t hear us laughing uproariously.

Check out this non-sensical knee tat.

Or this tasty-looking block of cheese.

Or this literal interpretation of a tramp stamp.

Or this bearded lady? (Armpit hair not included.)

How about a butt coffin? (‘Cause that makes sense…)

And because a cockroach isn’t meaningless enough, this one’s eating a Krabby Patty.

Maybe you love beans so bad you had to have the word inked on your skin for all eternity.

Or you have a thing for bees…and naturally got one tattooed on your boob.

There. Don’t you feel better about your own ridiculous ink now? We sure do. Thanks, TikTok!

Cover Photo: @nicemichael (TikTok)

MORE NEWS: