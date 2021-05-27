Mandatory TikTok Trends: TikTokers Share Their Most Meaningless Tattoos (Making Your Regrettable Ink Seem Minor in Comparison)
Tattoos and regret go together like needles and ink. Now, TikTokers are revealing that you’re not alone in your poor choices. In fact, stupid tattoos are more common than you ever would have guessed. But now you can see the proof on the social media platform, and it’s all because of TikTok user @pigeonsandfries, who challenged fellow TikTokers to reveal their worst ink.
“Growing up, I was always told that tattoos should have meanings,” he said. “So stitch this and show my your most meaningless tattoo.”
@pigeonsandfriesI wanna see some cool “just because” tattoos!♬ original sound – Elleot
And oh, did they respond. Thank goodness these people can’t hear us laughing uproariously.
Check out this non-sensical knee tat.
@slimdavie#stitch with @pigeonsandfries #fyp #xyzbca #tattoo #texas #bologna #blm♬ original sound – Preston Davis
Or this tasty-looking block of cheese.
@babyyspoons#stitch with @pigeonsandfries NEVER SAY WHEN @katyklein3484 #bestfriendtattoos #pointlesstattoos♬ original sound – Jessica Dempsey
Or this literal interpretation of a tramp stamp.
@anniebearblue0304#stitch with @pigeonsandfries My most meaningless tattoo would have to be this one, and it’s probably one of my favorites #tattoo #meaninglesstattoo♬ original sound – AnnieBearBlue
Or this bearded lady? (Armpit hair not included.)
@ddrmoshpit#stitch with @pigeonsandfries meaningless tattoo check♬ original sound – KITTY
How about a butt coffin? (‘Cause that makes sense…)
@ewrinsmith_brainrot#stitch with @pigeonsandfries anyway♬ original sound –
And because a cockroach isn’t meaningless enough, this one’s eating a Krabby Patty.
@nicemichael#stitch with @pigeonsandfries #greenscreen my very meaningful tattoos♬ original sound – always smiling
Maybe you love beans so bad you had to have the word inked on your skin for all eternity.
@vedaclark#stitch with @pigeonsandfries this video was made for me. #tattoos #beans #tattoo #bigmouth♬ original sound – veda
Or you have a thing for bees…and naturally got one tattooed on your boob.
@kalayle##stitch with @pigeonsandfries BEES??? ##foryou ##fyp ##bee ##tattoo ##bees♬ original sound – Kaleigh
There. Don’t you feel better about your own ridiculous ink now? We sure do. Thanks, TikTok!
Cover Photo: @nicemichael (TikTok)
