Hilarious Anti-Cuomo Billboard Demands New Yorkers ‘Fire the Boob’ When We Happen to Miss Boobs the Most

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Once beloved New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been pummeled with accusations of sexual misconduct lately, prompting many of his fellow politicians and constituents to demand his resignation. (While Cuomo has admitted to being “embarrassed” by his behavior, he doesn’t seem to think it was creepy or criminal enough to cost him his job.)

One way New Yorkers are expressing their displeasure with the handsy politico is through billboards. Oversized messages throughout Albany have been calling for the governor’s impeachment, but one in particular has caught a lot of attention for its innuendo.

“6 strikes → CUOMO’S OUT — Free the Nipple, Fire the Boob,” one such sign read in hot pink and white letters against a black background. The missive was a jab at Cuomo’s alleged nipple rings, which apparently made themselves visible last March under a polo shirt. (A spokesperson for Cuomo denied the rumors.)

We don’t really care if a governor likes a little nip piercing, but we do take offense at anyone in elected office abusing their power and traumatizing women who work for them.

The “Fire the Boob” billboard is one of several digital messages paid for by political activist Kat Sullivan. She dropped $3K to have them displayed near the Capitol building this week.

If Cuomo gets kicked to the curb, we can’t say we’ll miss him. Boobs, however, now those we definitely miss…(in a completely consensual, mutually enjoyable, appropriate kind of way).

Cover Photo: Twitter

