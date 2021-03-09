The 2027 Space Hotel Says Travel a Lifetime to Stay For the Weekend, Pretty Much How Every Terrible Trip Goes

Photo: Orbital Assembly Corporation

We don’t have to tell you that the last year has been stressful and filled with anxiety. Many of us have become near shut-ins for months on end as our jobs shift from an office to working from our finished basements turned home office. We all want this whole pandemic to end so we can get on with our lives and get back to some kind of normalcy. This includes travel. We dream of road trips, plane rides to faraway destinations, and some of us envision traveling off the planet completely.

For these folks who’d rather leave our turmoil-filled, politically divided, dying planet behind, there might be a vacation spot perfect for you opening up in a few years. It’s called Voyager Station and it will be the equivalent of a space cruise ship that floats above the earth’s atmosphere.

Made up of 24 modules that are connected by elevator shafts, it will look like a giant, rotating wheel that floats above Earth. It’s being built by a company called Orbital Assembly Corporation that sounds more like an evil conglomerate in a 1980s sci-fi movie than a real company.

Expected to open in 2027, the space hotel doesn’t yet advertise its room rates and the price of actually getting to it. But, if you’ve been following the news stories about Virgin Galactic, you can assume it will cost you more than $250,000 just to get there. So, if you want to take a vacation from Earth, you better start saving up now.

1/12 Vegan Swears by ‘Semen Smoothies’ to Keep COVID Away For more weird news, click here. Photo: @tracykissfitness (Instagram)

2/12 Full-Facial Hot-Waxes Are Newest TikTok Grooming Trend (We Have The Videos To Prove It) For more weird news, click here. Photo: @kapsalonfreedomboxmeer (TikTok)



3/12 Meanwhile in Colombia: Teenaged Girl Fights Off 3 Armed Robbers With Machete, Slashes Her Way Into Our Hearts For more weird news, click here. Photo: Images Say More About Me Than Words (Getty Images)

4/12 Half-Naked Ice Skater Goes Viral After Falling Through Ice (Shrinkage Is Mother Nature’s Greatest Revenge) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Twitter



5/12 Instagram Model Goes Viral For Flashing Her Ass All Over New York, God Bless America For more weird news, click here. Photo: @vegilates (Instagram)

6/12 Meanwhile in Oregon: Brewery Recalls Beer With Potentially Explosive Cans, A New Kind of Punch Drunk For more weird news, click here. Photo: simonkr (Getty Images)



7/12 Congratulations? New Dad Runs Off With Girlfriend’s Mom, Takes ‘Family Man’ to a Whole New World For more weird news, click here. Photo: Facebook

8/12 Elon Musk Changes Twitter Avatar to Picture of Fork in the Road, And Now the Internet Is Having a Panic Attack (Another One) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Pool (Getty Images)



9/12 Meanwhile in New Jersey: Landmark Trump Casino Demolished In Fiery Explosion, A Sign 2021 Will Be A Good Year For more weird news, click here. Photo: Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

10/12 Kim Kardashian Shouts At the Internet For Trolling Her Daughter’s Oil Painting For more weird news, click here. Photo: Marianna Massey (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Portland: Police Guard Dumpster Against Hungry Crowd, Sparks Curiosity As to How Those Stimulus Checks Are Going For more weird news, click here. Photo: Juniper Simonis (Twitter)

12/12 Meanwhile in Texas: Amber Alert Mistakenly Used For Possessed Doll For more weird news, click here. Photo: Universal Pictures

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.