Instagram Live Introduces 4-Way Chat, Yet Another Reason Forcing Us to Shower Without Ever Leaving the House

Life in quarantine has taken its toll on our social lives. Even endlessly scrolling through TikTok and Instagram has lost its luster. And to make matters worse, tech companies are attempting to keep us connected in a world divided by Covid.

They don’t understand that we just want to be left alone to rot inside our tiny living rooms, with shades drawn, while we eat ice cream and cheesy puffs in our soiled clothes until the day we can run free again. Ugh.

The latest misguided do-gooder trying to bring lonely people together is Instagram, which just introduced 4-Way Live Rooms. So now instead of one person visibly judging us for not showering in 48 weeks, there can be three.

The popularity of two-way Live chats has exploded since the start of the pandemic. Musicians have used the tool to fill the live music void by battling each other or coordinating performances in realtime. Others have launched video podcasts, interactive makeup tutorials, and comedy duos. But the number one complaint from every user was that they wished the room could accommodate more than just one other person.

Not surprisingly, Instagram listened (they listen to everything) and finally served up a feast for four. What the people do with this new superpower is anyone’s guess. Perhaps a new Beatles will form or we’ll witness the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse alerting the world the end is nigh.

One thing’s for sure, there’ll be a boom in amateur morning talk shows as aspiring personalities seek to flex their flappers. Just be sure to soap up and rinse twice because nobody wants to watch the next generation of The View if it’s going to be of your cheese-stained face.

Cover Photo: YouTube

