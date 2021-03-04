Lady Gaga’s Stolen French Bulldogs Returned, Absolutely Nobody With Bullet Wound Left to Worry About in That Debacle

Lady Gaga’s prized bulldogs were stolen in public last week when two men shot her dog walker in the chest, wrangled two of the three beasts he’d been walking, and sped off down the street. With little hope of her animals ever being recovered, Lady Gaga took to social media to plead with the captors for “an act of kindness” even going so far as to offer a half-million-dollar reward.

Well, in a shocking twist to this canine caper, the dogs were suddenly (and safely) returned by an unknown woman who found them tied to a pole and recognized them from the news. All’s well that ends well, right?

Oh, except for the dog walker, Ryan Fischer, who nearly died during the assault. He’s still recovering from life-threatening injuries but was feeling well enough to share his harrowing experience on Instagram:

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself,” Fischer wrote from his hospital bed, proving once again that dogs are man’s best friend. (And dog walkers are dog’s best friend.)

If this were a movie, some people would be walking out on the end credits right about now. But we’re going to stick around and finish our popcorn, as it feels like there might be a surprise bonus scene at the end involving the unlikely return of the pups.

According to police, they believe the woman who “happened upon the dogs” has absolutely no connection to the robbery. They suspect she’s just a very lucky lady who “happened” to be in the right place at the right time. And what about the $500,000? Sources close to Lady Gaga said she will “gladly” honor the reward and plans to pay it in full. We’re just hoping the dog walker gets a little something too for all his trouble. (What do you tip a guy for taking a bullet for your dogs anyway?)

