Two TikTok Strangers Randomly Married in Las Vegas, Making Tinder Suddenly Seem Old-Fashioned

If you’re looking for love, you could use dating apps. You could go on a lot of mediocre first dates and very few good second ones. Eventually, you might find the right woman. You could patiently nourish a relationship with her and wait and wait until the perfect moment to pop the question. Or you could just go on TikTok and ask a stranger to marry you.

24-year-old Gunnar Michels, a videographer, used the social media platform to crowdsource a wife.

“I’m going to fly me and you — wherever you are — out to Las Vegas, where we will get married,” Michels said in the video. “I think people take life too seriously, and I’m just here to prove that it ain’t that deep. Life’s a game, let’s break some norms.”

The TikToker asked that women over 18 respond, share where they were from, and explain what set them apart. He received hundreds of emails and DMs, and weeded through the “applicants” with FaceTime interviews. Then, he found her.

Here name is Danielle Gross, a 24-year-old Aries from Pittsburgh.

“I know I have to be the one to take this crazy adventure with you because nothing in life has ever been that serious to me and I’ve always wanted to get married in some crazy stupid way,” she said in a video that has racked up over 1.3 million views. “Plus, instead of flying to Vegas, we could just road trip down in my ambulance that I live in…and I could even just pick you up on the way. We’re only here for a short amount of time in life, so why not do whatever the fuck we want, right?”

Michels knew a good woman when he saw her – and he put a ring on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by danielle gross (@daniiiellelele)

The couple chronicled every step of the wedding planning process, from choosing the bridal gown and the groom’s suit to throwing bachelor and bachelorette parties to driving cross-country together for six days straight.

The couple married on Valentine’s Day in Sin City – and they sure do look happy together.

All this in the middle of a pandemic! So if you feel depressed about your dating life right now, don’t lose hope. Your perfect match just might be a click, a scroll, or a “like” away. All you have to do is make your intentions known.

Cover Photo: TikTok

