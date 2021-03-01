Fun / Weird News
Potato Head

Mr. Potato Head Loses the Mister, But Not the Mustache (The Funniest Tweets About Hasbro’s Fail)

by Mandatory Editors

This story is one hot potato. Toy company Hasbro recently announced that Mr. Potato Head, the beloved plastic vegetable into which kids could stick body parts and accessories to make their own unique character, has lost his prefix. He will now just be known as Potato Head. Ditto for the Mrs.

There’s just one problem: the marketing for the toys isn’t actually gender-neutral. While the boxes containing individual Potato Heads don’t have gendered titles, one clearly presents as masculine (see: the humungous mustache) and one as feminine (see: long eyelashes and lipstick). Hasbro also introduced a new kit called Create Your Potato Head Family, which includes two adult potatoes and one baby potato, all customizable. “There’s no wrong way to play,” says the company’s promotional video.

Photo: Hasbro

While the company’s intentions may have been sincere (doubtful), the move came off as an embarrassing attempt by a brand to appear “woke.” They were likely expecting applause from open-minded consumers; instead, they got hit with a backlash by conservative ones. Turns out, some people are really attached to the gender of their synthetic spuds.

The brand immediately recognized the gender confusion it had caused and took to social media to clarify – and tried way too hard to be cute about it.

“Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD,” a tweet read.

But Hasbro wasn’t the only entity tweeting. Oh, no. The rest of Twitter jumped on this bandwagon and went full blast on the brand and the controversy surrounding it. These are the funniest tweets about Mr. Potato Head’s transition to Potato Head.

Cover Photo: Hasbro

