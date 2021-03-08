Meanwhile in California: OnlyFans Mom Crystal Jackson’s Kid Kicked Out of Catholic School After Neighbors Complain, She Must Have Been Overcharging

Photo: The.Real.Mrs.Poindexter/Instagram

COVID-19 has hit everyone hard. If you or a family member hasn’t actually gotten sick, you’ve likely lost work, been laid off, or forced to find new sources of income. Crystal Jackson decided that a great way to earn extra income was to start an OnlyFans account where she posts sexually explicit pictures and videos. She says that it earns her more than $150,000 per month, but her side hustle also got her kids kicked out of school.

Known as “Tiffany Poindexter” or “Mrs. Poindexter” on OnlyFans, the California mother posts photos and videos to the site that are taken by her husband. Sadly, her internet fame has had some unintended consequences for her young children. Their children were booted from Sacred Heart Parish School in Sacramento and they weren’t even allowed in the building to grab their belongings.

You might be wondering how this all happened? Well, a group of busy body moms stumbled upon her site over the summer and decided that they needed to do something about it. How they found it, we have no idea, but it sounds like a bunch of Sacramento mothers might be spending their free time perusing porn sites.

The meddling moms sent an anonymous package containing some of Mrs. Poindexter’s work to the diocese and the principal. That’s when the kids were removed from the school and this message from the principal was sent to the family.

“Your apparent quest for high profile controversy in support of your adult website is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students.” It continued, “We, therefore, require that you find another school for your children and have no further association with ours.”

Homeschooling might be a bit difficult with all of the nudity and explicit content being filmed in the home, but if the rest of us can have Zoom meetings while our rug rats run amuck, they’ll figure it out.

1/12 Meanwhile in Idaho: Lucky Man Wins Lottery 6 Times Now, Suddenly Everyone’s Favorite Guy Coincidentally For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Charlie Schuck (Getty Images)

2/12 This TikToker Is Using Erection Cream to Plump Up His Lips (What Could Go Wrong?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



3/12 Anal Swabs Are Latest COVID Trend For People Who Want to Test Those Waters For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rubberball (Getty Images)

4/12 President Biden Removes Trump’s Diet Coke Button at Oval Office Desk, Replaces It With Metamucil Alarm For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Win McNamee (Getty Images)



5/12 Jon Stewart Finally Joins Twitter, Immediately Disqualifies Himself to Be President After Attacking Arby’s For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

6/12 Smart Collar Tells You What Your Pet Is Feeling (But Do You Really Want to Know?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MLorenzPhotography (Getty Images)



7/12 COVID Vaccine Flexing the Latest Online Trend to Make the Rest of Us Feel Bad About Something We Can’t Control For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 San Francisco Homeowners Can Now Get a Verified Blue Check Badge on Their Houses (Or Can They?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Blue Check Homes



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida: ‘Paramedic of the Year’ Arrested For Forging COVID Vaccine Documents For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Polk County Sherriff Office

10/12 COVID After Dark: Parents Using Unique Piece of Kids’ Furniture For Adults-Only Fun (Sexy Time) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nugget



11/12 Soon-to-Be Former Flight Attendant Went To TikTok To Tell Us Why You Should Never Drink Coffee on an Airplane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Thaspol Sangsee / EyeEm (Getty Images)

12/12 Southwest Airlines Squeezes Love Out of Emotional Support Animals With Tighter Restrictions, Apparently They’re Not Peacock People For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nail Fattakhov (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.