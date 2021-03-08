Meanwhile in South Korea: Hotel Sauna Exposes Nude Guests to Passersby, Frosted Windows Not Frosty Enough Anymore

There’s nothing like getting completely buck wild in a fancy hotel suite, only to discover that the windows in your deluxe sauna were never properly coated. This is what happened to one honeymooning couple while they were staying at the five-star Grand Josun Hotel on the resort island of Jeju in South Korea. The luxury hotel which launched last year is clearly still working out some of its kinks.

The special coating reflects back into the world like a mirror, but the trick only works in the light of day. At night, blinds are lowered to preserve guest’s privacy. In this instant, not only was the special coating missing from many of the sauna’s windows, but there was also a malfunction with the privacy blinds at night. The hotel discovered the defect only after the newlywed posted the bad experience on his blog.

“I went on my honeymoon to Jeju Island at a newly opened five-star hotel but my honeymoon turned out to be the worst memory of my life,” wrote the blogger, whose name we couldn’t identify because we don’t read Korean. “On my last day I went for a walk but as I looked at the windows of the sauna I found out that I was able to see inside the sauna from outside. We could see the inside of the showers and bathrooms from outside, from the hotel entrance, car park, path, and from hotel room balconies.”

Conveniently, the hotel manager was out of town for the Lunar New Year holiday while all this was going down but later issued an apology admitting that mistakes were made. The Grand Josun is part of a new luxury brand from Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group which said the resorts will offer a world-class hospitality experience while upholding traditional values. Apparently, we have a lot to learn about traditional values.

Action is being taken on the part of the hotel and local police to ensure the issue is resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. But though the hotel plans to fix its faulty windows the damage has already been done. The blogger and his new bride are beginning their life together with the shared trauma of unwanted exposure.

“My wife and I were shocked to find this out. The thought that we might have used bathrooms and showers in front of many people gives me chills and we’re getting therapy treatment.”

On the bright side, it’s one honeymoon this couple (and hundreds of innocent pedestrians) will remember for the rest of their lives. That’s more than we can say about a trip to Niagara Falls.

Cover Photo: VladOrlov (Getty Images)

1/12 Meanwhile in Idaho: Lucky Man Wins Lottery 6 Times Now, Suddenly Everyone’s Favorite Guy Coincidentally For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Charlie Schuck (Getty Images)

2/12 This TikToker Is Using Erection Cream to Plump Up His Lips (What Could Go Wrong?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



3/12 Anal Swabs Are Latest COVID Trend For People Who Want to Test Those Waters For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rubberball (Getty Images)

4/12 President Biden Removes Trump’s Diet Coke Button at Oval Office Desk, Replaces It With Metamucil Alarm For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Win McNamee (Getty Images)



5/12 Jon Stewart Finally Joins Twitter, Immediately Disqualifies Himself to Be President After Attacking Arby’s For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

6/12 Smart Collar Tells You What Your Pet Is Feeling (But Do You Really Want to Know?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MLorenzPhotography (Getty Images)



7/12 COVID Vaccine Flexing the Latest Online Trend to Make the Rest of Us Feel Bad About Something We Can’t Control For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 San Francisco Homeowners Can Now Get a Verified Blue Check Badge on Their Houses (Or Can They?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Blue Check Homes



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida: ‘Paramedic of the Year’ Arrested For Forging COVID Vaccine Documents For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Polk County Sherriff Office

10/12 COVID After Dark: Parents Using Unique Piece of Kids’ Furniture For Adults-Only Fun (Sexy Time) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nugget



11/12 Soon-to-Be Former Flight Attendant Went To TikTok To Tell Us Why You Should Never Drink Coffee on an Airplane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Thaspol Sangsee / EyeEm (Getty Images)

12/12 Southwest Airlines Squeezes Love Out of Emotional Support Animals With Tighter Restrictions, Apparently They’re Not Peacock People For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nail Fattakhov (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.