Meanwhile in Australia: Sydney Celebrates Mardi Gras With Actual Rainbow Road, Reminding People It’s Great to Be Openly Gay Down Under

Photo: City of Sydney

If you’re a fan of the ‘Mario Kart’ games on any of the Nintendo consoles, you probably have fond memories of the “rainbow road” levels. Sadly, since they’re video games, you can’t really take a stroll (or drive a tiny kart while you randomly throw banana peels) down it in real life. That is unless you live in Sydney, Australia.

That’s because, to commemorate the enormous moment when the southern hemisphere nation overwhelmingly voted for marriage equality back in 2017, the country actually build a bright, vibrant, rainbow road in a Sydney park.

Just in time for Mardi Gras: the new Rainbow Path in Surry Hills is finished! The 90-metre rainbow path in Prince Alfred Park commemorates the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Australia. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kFFLakQS9I — City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) February 16, 2021

The park was recently renamed ‘Equality Green’ because it was the site in which more than 30,000 people gathered on November 15, 2017 to listen to the results of Australia’s marriage equality postal survey.

Almost four years later, in order to never forget that important moment, a 90-metre rainbow path was completed on the site. It stretches through Prince Alfred Park in the Sydney suburb of Surry Hills.

Even with most of the world still closed because of the ongoing COVID pandemic, inspirational stories like this are just what we all need. Maybe when we all get vaccinated and things return to some semblance of normalcy, we can all visit this site. Let’s just hope nobody attempts to dress up like Bowser and starts randomly throwing turtle shells at people while driving a tiny, suped up kart.

