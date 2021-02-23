Meanwhile in Texas: Badass Nurse Crawls Out of 6-Car Pile-Up, Goes Straight to Work

Photo: Antonio Martin Sanchez (Getty Images)

Nurses, doctors, and other frontline workers are some of the most underappreciated people in the world. This has been especially true during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While we sit around waiting for our chance to get the vaccine, they’re risking their lives to save people daily (not just those suffering from the virus). They’re total badasses. Just take Rebecca Benson for example.

Oh, you haven’t heard of her? Well, she’s such a real-life superhero that someone should be drawing a graphic novel about her life as we speak. The nurse was involved in a deadly pileup on a Texas interstate last week. Six people were killed in the giant collision. Benson found herself in the middle of the carnage but somehow managed to climb out of her car, seemingly uninjured, and even made it to her shift at work.

If M. Night Shyamalan is looking for a new ‘Unbreakable’ hero, this is her. She escaped her compacted car (which was stuck between two semis) by climbing out of the trunk and only suffered a few aches and pains. She’s such a warrior that instead of taking a personal day to recoup, she went to her morning shift.

“My car started to kind of spin out a little bit, but nothing crazy,” she told local television station KTRK. “So, I was adjusting, and while I was coming around the corner, I could just see cars in front of me… There was a Coca-Cola semi and a car hauler semi that had kind of made almost like a triangle. I pointed the car there and prayed to god that I would be okay, and that’s when I hit them.”

She said she made an effort to relax her body, knowing the collision was imminent. Who knows how she was lucky enough to not only escape with her life, but with very few injuries? Maybe someone is looking out for our frontline workers after all.

