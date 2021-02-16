Mandatory TikToks of the Week 02-16-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
More Memes: Mandatory Memes of the Week
@redlightening##duet with @nickibright♬ original sound – Nicki Bright @holygxd74I always got my face mask bro @imtyrone ##fyp♬ original sound – HolyGxd ( HolyGod ) @lupitaolmos7Why this kids gotta do us like this ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ Boom mf lmaooo – TheBackpackKid @semesem_Since you fixed my food, I’m suddenly in the mood. Let’s hit the restroom. ##IThirstForHer ##fyp ##xyz♬ original sound – Semeion @clayxscottHeelys are forever. ##heelys ##heelygang ##fyp ##fypシ ##untilthedayidie ##emo ##poppunk ##storyoftheyear ##warpedtour♬ Original Sound – Unknown @danawhissenImprovised joke about baby names. ##standupcomedian ##femalecomedian ##standupcomedy ##babynames ##babynames2020 ##crowdwork♬ original sound – Dana Whissen @s4vage_sotaFacts ##relatable ##fortheboys ##korean ##vibe ##tinybutmighty♬ Dancin (KRONO Remix) – Aaron Smith @smashbox2020##DailyVlog ##ItWasntMe ##weuymiregalo ##fyp ##creator ##smashbox2020 ##comedy♬ original sound – smash box @jazzy_jellyNamaste it is I @jaredleto welcome to my garden ##fyp ##foryou ##jaredletoisback ##gardeningtips ##30secondstomars ##foryoupage♬ original sound – Jeremy Culhane @rondehlWho can relate??##weak##snuckuponme @kayleejoinerr♬ original sound – Nate Torres
One last thing: Mandatory Funny GIFs of the Week
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.