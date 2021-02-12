Fun / Weird News

Tom Brady Gets Kronked and Tosses NFL Trophy Off a Boat, Blames It on the Likely Suspect

by Ken Franklin

In the wide world of sports, it’s all about keeping score. And no sporting event gets as much love from the stats nerds as the Super Bowl. But does anyone keep track of the after-party stats? Because in the history of drunken post-victory boat parades, Tom Brady just won MVP.

In true Buccaneer style, the Super Bowl champs took the waters of Tampa in a luxury flotilla to celebrate their recent victory. And while the crowd of teammates, personnel, friends, and family enjoyed a sunny day in Florida, Brady made what will forever be known in after-party annals as “The Pass.”

With four drinks down and seconds remaining on the dock, Brady hoisted the Lombardi Trophy into his arms and tossed it high across the murky waters directly into the outstretched hands of his number one wingman, Rob Gronkowski. Fortunately, teammates dogpiled Gronk before he could spike the trophy into the sea. (Pretty sure the Commissioner looks down on players who lose the trophy to the briny waters of the Gulf.)

And while Brady has had an illustrious 20-year career, posting a gargantuan 581 touchdowns off 79, 204 regular-season passing yards, his drunken flotilla pass to Gronk may be the single greatest play of his career. Check out this staggering footage of Brady after the play.

As you can see for yourself, sauced Brady brings a lot to the table. We can’t wait to see what he does next season.

