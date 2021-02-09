Mandatory TikToks of the Week 02-09-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@eddieisaac23How Superbowl LV went down.#ItWasntMe #DoritosFlatLife #TurboTaxLivePick6 #fyp #humor #superbowl #adamsandler #bobbarker #tombrady #patricmahomes @tanker156#foryoupage #foryou #darthvader #darthbrady #starwarmemes #starwarmeme #meme #PepsiHalftimeChallenge #Super Bowl 2021 #fyp #memes #memer #memefunny @tonyskindaweirdCustom Lego mini-figs are cool and all but… Tom Cruise from TAPS? ##legos ##tomcruise @melyjus6Me & my sister hid my speaker in the bush!! We got her so good ##SisterLove ##ifeelgood ##hahahaha @aylinpadilla69 @christinapadillaaa__ @yeseniap @timthetatmanTHIS DUDE GOT SMOKED… ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##Super Bowl @kaelynbueno0♬ original sound – Kaelyn Bueno @jackblackThe New God of Thunder @taylor @angelmira24be giving them views ##fyp ##foryou ##mexico ##mexican ##angelmira24 ##hispanic ##xyzbca ##xyzcba ##foryoupage @nickturturroSUSHI NIGHT LETS GO! @convansan99damn the American version is looking hot ##fyp ##foryou ##doctorwho ##british
