Ranked! Our 15 Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Tweets About The Weeknd’s Wild Performance

Another Super Bowl, another Tom Brady championship. In what may have been the most boring Super Bowl in recent memory, it didn’t come without its fair share of other sources of entertainment. From a fan on the field to really weird commercials, we had some things that made us happy to be shoveling food down our throats from the comfort of our couch on this Super Bowl Sunday. And once again the meme lords blessed us with another classic that took Twitter by storm. The Weeknd had quite the performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the funny tweets came flooding in. We picked out some of our favorites for you to enjoy.

Was it the guac? Tom Brady Shares His Super Bowl Party Guacamole Recipe

This is the most people that have worn masks in Florida in months. pic.twitter.com/oK0tBbMBMY — joel solomon (@joelwsolomon) February 8, 2021

R Truth running from people who want to win the 24/7 title pic.twitter.com/g2jm7oi0bo — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 8, 2021

Me, not so long ago, trying to figure out what a “meme” was. 😀 pic.twitter.com/K61qQ8pnMR — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 8, 2021

When you hit that power button right after building your first PC. pic.twitter.com/NIcjU8hCoK — PowerGPU® (@PowerGPU) February 8, 2021

The Chiefs D trying to stop Brady #SuperBowl

pic.twitter.com/7lmxDq2s9P — Derek Montilla (@Cap_Kaveman) February 8, 2021

What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI — Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021

4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sdum3jHGui — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021

me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91 — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021

my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH — 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021

Trying to take make the $25 admission price worth it when they tell you the museum is closing in 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/n1vohfeotb — Felipe Torres Medina (@felipetmedinaa) February 8, 2021

When I hear my cat somewhere in the house start to gag and I try to get to it before it barfs on something nice pic.twitter.com/kObXW4YuZV — pat tobin (@tastefactory) February 8, 2021

Me, trying to find the horror section at blockbuster in 1996 pic.twitter.com/E04ZDLiRU1 — Jon DeHaan (@JonOnAString) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

