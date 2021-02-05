Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 02-05-2021

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it’s Friday, which means it’s once again time for the funniest tweets of the week! If you were unfortunate to miss our last collection of tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here then be sure to follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

I miss MySpace top 8 where I could just demote someone in ranking to let them know I was mad at them without actually telling them I was mad at them — ♡( ◠‿◠ )♡ (@FWABOT3) February 2, 2021

Coming for your girl like… https://t.co/r1wTkcLCq4 — Funch (@RonFunches) February 1, 2021

I'll straight up play games at @Wingstop and eat wings at @Gamestop I really don't give a shit anymore. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 27, 2021

why is it called creepypasta and not fettuccine afraido — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) February 3, 2021

As always, we celebrate this sacred day with the ceremonial Giving of Wrestlemania Tickets to Michael Shannon pic.twitter.com/o8VMxdPCMF — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 2, 2021

Charles Manson carved a swastika in his forehead and his lawyers didn't quit. — Mike Larsen (@MikeLarsenOH) January 31, 2021

My objective this Black History Month is to procure a space laser for my people. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) January 29, 2021

It’s so hard to get out of bed lately. I decided to put a pie in the bathroom to motivate me. I’ve gained ninety six pounds, but at least I feel productive. — Jessica Kirson (@JessicaKirson) January 31, 2021

Sometimes I confuse Billie Eilish with Macklemore and that’s okay. — Dana Whissen (@DanaWhissen) January 30, 2021

Sorry I’m late, I sat down on the couch to check my phone for 8 seconds and stayed there for 3 hours… — Patrick Aiken (@laughmissile) February 2, 2021

Took the plunge and invested in a party-size bag of peanut butter M&Ms. — joey alison sayers (@joeyalison) January 29, 2021

never in my 3 days of trading have I ever seen anything like this — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) January 28, 2021

I like it when a friend asks me for my address. It’s usually because they’re sending me a gift, but sometimes I’m like, what if they’re sick of my shit and coming to kill me? It’s exciting either way. — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) February 4, 2021

Shout out to the dude that sings “diarrhea” on the Pepto commercial like a damn pro. 🖖🏼 — Freddie Prinze Jr. (@RealFPJr) February 3, 2021

