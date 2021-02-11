TikToker Introduces Brilliant Grocery Shopping Hack That Saves Plastic Bags, How Did We Not Think of This?

Plastic bags are bad. They’re bad for Mother Nature and they’re bad for the animals that roam the planet. They’re made with fossil fuels, used, then end up in a landfill or in some poor bird’s stomach.

People who care about the well-being and the future of the Earth have been trying to come up with ways to get rid of plastic bags for years now. They’ve tried fining people who want to use them at the store. They’ve tried making canvas tote bags the cool new way to carry your goods. They’ve tried getting people to at least swap paper bags for plastic ones. But there’s one simple, easy hack that nobody thought of until now: laundry baskets.

Yes, those durable, plastic bins are perfect for toting your groceries to and from the store. And we have a TikToker to thank for introducing us to this brilliant idea. His name is Matt, his handle is @1980sgamer, and he’s going viral for showing people how to streamline their grocery shopping experience in the greenest way possible.

As you can see in the video, all you have to do is bring two laundry baskets with you when you set off for shopping. Go into the store, fill up your cart, and pay for your purchases. Then – and this is key – skip the bagging step. Just put your loose groceries back into the cart. When you get to the car, unload the groceries into the laundry baskets (just try not to squish the produce). Easy peasy (lemon squeezy)!

Over 3 million people were as wowed by this as we were – and Matt’s hack even caught the attention of the Today Show! As psyched as he must be, he must also be wondering why he had to go viral for a grocery shopping hack rather than a gaming one (because he is really into gaming). Oh, well. You can’t pick what gets you your 15 minutes of fame. You can only enjoy it.

Cover Photo: @1980sgamer (TikTok)

