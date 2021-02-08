Anal Swabs Are Latest COVID Trend For People Who Want to Test Those Waters

Until recently, one of the worst things about the coronavirus pandemic was the COVID test itself. That nasal swab is not for wimps. Depending on who administers your test, it feels like a Q-tip tickling the inner recesses of your nostril…or a painful poke to the brain. But if you thought this form of testing was torture, China has a “hole” new protocol for you.

It’s an anal COVID swab and it’s currently being used on people in high-risk groups and those in cramped quarantine conditions. To do the test, one must either have a stool sample handy or insert a cotton swab between one and two inches in the anus, then rotate it to collect all those good mucus membranes (or whatever it’s trying to pick up; we’re obviously not doctors).

Why would you subject yourself to such an awkward procedure? Well, because it’s supposedly more effective and accurate than the nasal swab. Apparently, COVID is an ass-loving virus, and it sticks around in your poop shoot longer than it does in your respiratory system. That means fewer false negatives. It’s particularly useful for determining if someone who had COVID has recovered and can be discharged from the hospital.

The downside to this ass-backward swab test is the opposite problem: false positives after a COVID patient is no longer contagious. Because the virus takes its sweet time working its way from your schnoz to your chocolate starfish, you could theoretically test negative with a throat swab and test positive with the anal swab simultaneously.

In sum, it’s not a perfect science. And at this point, we’re less interested in getting tested for COVID than we are obsessed with getting vaccinated against the virus. If they opened up an anal vaccination station today, we’d be the first in line to drop trou. Definitely. Maybe.

Cover Photo: rubberball (Getty Images)

Tips and tricks: The Mandatory Guide to Safe Sex in a Time of Love and Quarantine

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.