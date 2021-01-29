Fun / Weird News

Woke Woman Creates Genderless Deck of Cards, But Who Trumps Who?

by Christopher Osburn

Everyone has played a hand or two of cards in their day. Whether it’s euchre, poker, or perhaps solitaire, you’ve likely shuffled a deck at some point. You’ve seen your fair share of jokers, spades, hearts, diamonds, clubs, kings, queens, and jacks. We know what they look like. They’ve been the same way for hundreds of years. But what if someone removed the genders on the cards? It would be anarchy, right? How can you play cards if you don’t know the difference between a king, queen, or jack? Who would do that and why? Well, one woman just did.

Let’s start off by saying that we’re all about gender equality. We believe men and women doing the same job should be paid the same money. But, when it comes to cards, we’re not sold. Regardless, Indy Mellink, a 23-year-old forensic psychology graduate student decided that there’s no reason why, in a deck of cards, a king should trump a queen.

So, she created a “modern set of cards, for the modern world.” After a long process, she came up with a genderless, race-neutral deck or cards. Instead of a king, queen, and jack, this deck has gold, silver, and bronze. In all honesty, some games are really complex and it’s difficult to remember the hierarchy. We can definitely get behind this metal-based ranking.

Apparently, other people agree, as Mellink has shipped more than 1,500 decks all over the world. We don’t see a problem with a world where someone can choose to purchase one of these other decks instead. It might seem like Wokeism gone wild, but nobody is stopping you from buying the regular pack.

