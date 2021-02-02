Tennessee Law Firm Offering Free Divorce For Valentine’s Day (The Gift That Keeps on Giving)

Some women want huge bouquets of red roses for Valentine’s Day. Others crave a big box of assorted chocolates. A few might say that they want lingerie, but we know who that gift is actually for. And many a man will try to assuage his lady with a fancy dinner. But if they’re being really, truly honest, there are women out there who only want one thing on V-Day: a divorce. And they’re in luck because a Tennessee law firm is giving away free legal services to help someone be single again.

This Valentine’s Day, the Powers Law Firm in Crossville will choose one unhappily married person and sever them from their spouse, gratis.

“There’s a lot of people that stay married just because they can’t afford it. Divorces are really expensive. Usually the cost starts from $1,150, and not everyone has that kind of money to drop off the bat,” Timothy Sexton, a paralegal at the law firm, told CNN. “After we’ve endured the coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns, a nation divided during election season, some people may have reached their breaking point and they need a way out so we are offering them an opportunity to move on with their lives.”

To get the free divorce, dissatisfied husbands and wives living in Tennessee must submit their stories by email or snail mail to the law firm by Feb. 15. A winner will be chosen on Feb. 19.

There’s a hitch, of course: both parties must agree to the divorce and there can be “little or no” custody issues between the couple. In other words, if your split is on par with The War of the Roses, you’re going to have to bankroll your own dissolution of marriage.

Good luck to all the miserable married people out there! And happy Valentine’s Day!

Cover Photo: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)

