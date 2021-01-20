Fun / Weird News
Bernie Sanders

The Funniest Tweets About Bernie’s Inauguration Ensemble

by Mandatory Editors

Ah, Bernie Sanders. We’ve missed you, old friend. The past few months of news have been heavily dominated by (who else) Donald Trump and, slightly less so, Joe Biden. But today, everyone on Twitter was feelin’ the Bern. Why? Because of the Vermont senator’s brilliant, no-fucks-given inauguration ensemble.

While other politicians surely have stylists to pick out the perfect suit and a coat in an eye-catching hue, Bernie just slung on his workaday jacket, a pair of mittens made from recycled sweaters, and a disposable face mask for the event. He’s like the guy who wears jeans and a mullet to a wedding.

But even better than his approachable attire was his body language. Bernie just looked like he was doing his duty by showing up but really didn’t want to partake in all the pomp and circumstance surrounding Biden. And who can blame him? It’s cold, we’re all exhausted, and none of us was excited about Biden winning the presidential election per se (but we are hella grateful that Trump is gone).

Memes now abound about grumpy ol’ Bernie, and they’re hilarious, so maybe, just maybe, 2021 is turning around…? These are the funniest tweets about Bernie’s inauguration aesthetic.

