Trump Releases Ridiculous List of ‘Heroes’ to Be Included in Statue Garden

Just when you think Donald Trump can’t get any more out of touch with America, he opens his mouth again. The latest (and hopefully the last?) face-slapping gaffe was in regards to the “National Garden of American Heroes,” for which the soon-to-be-former president submitted a list of 244 people he wants to be honored as statues in said garden.

Before we get to the ridiculous names proposed, let us refresh our memories on what a hero actually is. The dictionary defines it as “a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.” Keep that in mind as we unpack the Americans that Trump thinks deserve to be memorialized in stone for all eternity.

They include (in alphabetical order): Louis Armstrong, Neil Armstrong, Crispus Attucks, Clara Barton, Ingrid Bergman, Irving Berlin, Kobe Bryant, Andrew Carnegie, Julia Child, Nat King Cole, Christopher Columbus, Walt Disney, Aretha Franklin, Theodor Geisel aka “Dr. Seuss”, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Barry Goldwater, Woody Guthrie, Alfred Hitchcock, Whitney Houston, Andrew Jackson, Daniel Inouye, Amelia Earhart, Elvis Presley, Ronald Reagan, Paul Revere, Jackie Robinson, Nikola Tesla, Harriet Tubman and Alex Trebek.

These names were released Monday in an executive order, an outgrowth of an earlier executive order back in July, when Trump came up with the garden idea as a response to social justice protests (because that makes sense). Basically, a bunch of Confederate statues got toppled or removed and Trump wanted to have them replaced…with likenesses of entertainers, athletes, and a children’s book author? We love Green Eggs and Ham as much as the next guy, but we can’t follow Trump’s train of thought on this at all.

The good news is the garden hasn’t even been built, Congress has allocated exactly $0 to it, and President-elect Joe Biden has not indicated an interest in pursuing the project. So…thanks for wasting everyone’s time? Thankfully, that presidential tradition ends tomorrow. Let’s hope the only statue Trump ever gets is a wax one in Ripley’s “Believe It or Not!”

Cover Photo: JIM WATSON / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.