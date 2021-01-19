The Best #ByeFelicia Tweets to Send President Trump Packing

Well, folks, we did it. We survived four years of a Donald Trump presidency. Tomorrow, a new day dawns and a leader who actually has experience in politics will take the helm of the highest office in the land. (And a badass female co-pilot who knows how to get shit done will be at his side.)

We can’t breathe a sigh of relief big enough to acknowledge this momentous occasion, nor can we think of snarkier things to say than the brilliant people on Twitter have already tweeted.

The social media site bid farewell to the worst president in history on Tuesday with a trending hashtag of #ByeFelicia. (Though the platform itself said “adios” to him permanently last week.) These are the best tweets celebrating kicking Trump’s ass to the curb. May we never, ever feel the need to tweet about He Whose Name Shall Not Be Spoken ever again.

Cover Photo: Al Drago / Stringer (Getty Images)

The milk in my fridge will now outlast the Trump Presidency.#ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/6Xg2pc9FhJ — (@LTrotsky21) January 12, 2021

Me when I woke up and realized that today is the last full day of the #Trump Presidency shit show. #TrumpSeriesFinale #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/qKJQIwfYWV — Lindsey #ExpelTedCruz (@BlueTX2020) January 19, 2021

#ByeFelicia One of these things is not like the others. pic.twitter.com/JTt0h5XxSF — SharonM (@Muthacat) January 19, 2021

From birtherism to plagiarism.

From nudies to nasty jackets.

From tacky holiday decor to a destroyed Rose Garden.

From be best to be gone.#ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/KUBofELSpJ — Gibby Wants Justice (@SaintRobin911) January 19, 2021

Aside from trump, which member of the administration are you the most excited to see leave? #ByeFelicia — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 19, 2021

