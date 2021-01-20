Daughter Outs Mom For Capitol Riots, And You Thought Last Christmas Was Awkward

We love our parents. (Mostly.) You probably do, too. But the sad fact is that the people who raised us can be hypocrites at times. Sometimes, we let it slide. Other times, we call them out. But one Twitter user is going viral for the brutal outing of her mother, who participated in the Capitol insurrection earlier this month.

hi mom remember the time you told me I shouldn’t go to BLM protests bc they could get violent…this you? https://t.co/9ZkbAq0ehO — Helena Duke (@duke_helena) January 7, 2021

“hi mom remember the time you told me I shouldn’t go to BLM protests bc they could get violent…this you?” Helena Duke asked on the social media platform. The accompanying video shows a white, middle-aged, female pro-Trumper reaching for a Black security guard’s face mask – and getting a faceful of fist in return. Towards the end of the video, the white woman is shown whimpering into bystanders’ cell phone screens with blood streaming down her face.

The woman is Therese Duke, and she apparently told her daughter that on Jan. 6, she was getting a medical procedure. Instead, she went to riot with the Proud Boys. Helen recognized her mom in the news footage and identified her, an aunt, and an uncle as participants in the chaos that ensued in the nation’s capital city. Therese has been fired from her job as a result.

As for Helena, she appeared on TMZ Live and said that while she feels guilty for turning her mom in, she has no regrets.

This should make the next family get-together even more awkward than usual…let’s hope Helena live-tweets that.

Cover Photo: Freedom News TV

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.