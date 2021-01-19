How Trump Has Aged Us: 10 Celebrities Who Look Like They Haven’t Slept in 5 Years

The presidency takes its toll. Previously, this was true only of the presidents themselves — they finished their terms with a flurry of gray hairs and heavily lined foreheads. But as has been the case throughout President Trump‘s term, something unprecedented has happened: he hasn’t aged so much as everyone around him has. (As have those of us who’ve been forced to watch the dumpster fire otherwise known as 2016 – 2021.)

As the country gleefully (but wearily) ushers 45 out of office, we want to look back at the damage he wrought. These are 10 celebrities who look like they haven’t slept in five years (thanks to Trump).

Cover Photo: CNN

1/10 Jake Tapper The CNN anchor has been relentlessly calling 45 on his shit since day one in office, but that due diligence has taken its toll. This guy looks like he needs a decade-long nap. Photo: CNN

2/10 Steve Bannon Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was never going to win any beauty contests, but since 2016, he's become even more unhealthy and unhinged-looking than ever before. Photo by Stephanie Keith (Getty Images)



3/10 Rudy Giuliani Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has definitely drunk the MAGA Kool-Aid, and it's rancid. He went from slick New York City mayor to crazy old geezer in no time flat. Photo: Rey Del Rio (Getty Images)

4/10 Mitch McConnell When Trump said he was going to drain the swamp, he didn't realize he'd leave its most notorious turtle homeless. Mitch McConnell is literally rotting from the inside out (see his blackened and bandaged hands), and he just might be at the point politically where he's ready to say it's all Trump's fault. Photo: CSpan



5/10 Ted Cruz U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has totally let himself go during the Trump administration. Not only does he look strangely bloated, but the long hair and gangly beard also aren't doing him any favors. Photo: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

6/10 Donald Trump Jr. Here's another dude who shouldn't have a beard. Like Ted Cruz, Don Jr. is on his way to becoming a lumpier, salt-and-peppered version of his formerly squeaky clean self. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)



7/10 Alec Baldwin Even just pretending to be Trump can suck the youth and vitality right out of you. Alec Baldwin is definitely looking grayer and more grizzled since playing Trump on SNL. Photo: NBC

8/10 Stephen Colbert The late-night host is one of Trump's harshest critics, but even maintaining a sense of humor in the face of facism hasn't stopped Stephen Colbert from aging substantially over the last several years. Photo: CBS



9/10 Kellyanne Conway The former Senior Counselor to President Trump has always looked like death warmed over, but since working closely with 45, her skeletal appearance has approached Tales From the Crypt-level terrifying. Photo: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

10/10 Leslie Stahl Even this seasoned political reporter couldn't cut through Trump's baloney. He infamously walked out on their 60 Minutes interview, the aftermath of which easily added a few gray hairs to her already white mane. Photo: CBS

