Fun / Weird News
Trump

How Trump Has Aged Us: 10 Celebrities Who Look Like They Haven’t Slept in 5 Years

by Mandatory Editors

The presidency takes its toll. Previously, this was true only of the presidents themselves — they finished their terms with a flurry of gray hairs and heavily lined foreheads. But as has been the case throughout President Trump‘s term, something unprecedented has happened: he hasn’t aged so much as everyone around him has. (As have those of us who’ve been forced to watch the dumpster fire otherwise known as 2016 – 2021.)

As the country gleefully (but wearily) ushers 45 out of office, we want to look back at the damage he wrought. These are 10 celebrities who look like they haven’t slept in five years (thanks to Trump).

Cover Photo: CNN

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

LOL USA: The 20 Funniest Post-Election Tweets to Soak Up Your Tears and Anxiety

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.