Hackers Hold Penises Hostage by Taking Control of Internet-Connected Chastity Cages

Hackers are bad dudes. They prey on people’s vulnerabilities, gaining access to everything from credit reports to medical records to banking information. But some hackers have gone beyond the usual targets and are hitting men in their most private places – literally.

The hackers in question have been locking people’s internet-enabled chastity cages. These penis prisons are popular in the BDSM community, but the Cellmate sex toy (yes, that’s really its name) has a technological loophole, leaving users exposed (technologically) to hackers.

According to Vice, one hacker locked someone’s chastity cage, then sent them a message that read, “Your cock is mine now.” The hacker then demanded a ransom to be paid in Bitcoin in order to unlock it. Another (luckier) victim was not wearing the device at the time it became locked, but was told it would cost him 0.02 Bitcoin (around $750) to get it unlocked.

The moral of the story? If you must put the family jewels in a locking apparatus that can be controlled over the internet, for godsakes, use a secure connection.

Cover Photo: Bill Hinton (Getty Images)

