Battle of the Sexes: MAGA Bros Are Using Dating Apps to Brag About Capitol Riot Involvement (And Women Are Turning Them in)

We don’t recommend using dating apps to fuck with people for no reason. (Being single is hard enough as it is.) But if you have a good reason, it’s totally OK to use those platforms to push people’s buttons. Or, in this case, swipe right even if you don’t mean it.

An account called @wefuckinghatedonaldtrump turned us on to a viral tweet by Alia Awadallah about MAGA bros bragging on dating apps about being involved in the Capitol insurrection. The tweet is generating a ton of buzz on the social media platform.

This is funny but actually serious. There are DOZENS of men on DC dating apps right now who were clearly here for the insurrection attempt yesterday. Some say it directly, others are obvious from MAGA clothing, location tags, etc. Is that info useful at all for law enforcement? — Alia Awadallah (@aawadall) January 7, 2021

“This is funny but actually serious. There are DOZENS of men on DC dating apps right now who were clearly here for the insurrection attempt yesterday. Some say it directly, others are obvious from MAGA clothing, location tags, etc. Is that info useful at all for law enforcement?” she tweeted.

The replies were hilarious.

“Red-blooded American white man, seeking woman who won’t ask a lot of questions about marital status, or care about a very small penis. Visiting DC on a mission inspired by a video game. Must be OK with me wearing face paint and buffalo horns, and my mom in the next room.” — Masked Mark Masek (@CemeteryGuide) January 14, 2021

Imagine getting caught by the FBI because you commit sedition then act a fool on tinder Brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “getting caught with your pants down” — Cowboy Sherman believes in the Horseshoe Theory (@J_Dallas1995) January 7, 2021

Then an attorney named Allison Norris chimed in. Apparently, some women aren’t taking the “America First” bullshit lying down. Instead, they’re fighting back – by using the Proud Boys’ pictures against them…to turn them into the FBI.

I know a friend of a friend who changed her preference on Bumble to Conservative. She’s matching with MAGA bros and they’re bragging and sending her pics and videos of them in the Capitol. She’s sending them to the FBI. — Allison #FreeThemALL Norris (@allisonnorris) January 8, 2021

“I know a friend of a friend who changed her preference on Bumble to Conservative,” she said. “She’s matching with MAGA bros and they’re bragging and sending her pics and videos of them in the Capitol. She’s sending them to the FBI.”

Twitter loved this idea.

I would watch a show based on that on Hulu all. Day. Long. — NeedBirds (@NeedBirds) January 8, 2021

Typically not a fan of sn*tches, but I am here for this. — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) January 14, 2021

Conservatives out here complaining about the thought police when they shoulda been looking for the thot police — Nate (@garbagenate) January 14, 2021

Bumble is an excellent place to have a Honeypot — Alexander Kramer (@AlexKramerBlogs) January 13, 2021

We can’t think of a better way to take down hyper-masculine “ammosexuals” who won’t leave their mamas’ basements to get jobs but somehow made it all the way to Washington D.C. just to fuck some shit up in our nation’s capital.

Go get ‘em ladies. And don’t forget to film it a la Borat when you do.

Cover Photo: Brit Worgan (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.