Capitol Rioter Outed to FBI by Ex-Wife (The Zip Ties Must Have Given Him Away)

Nobody knows a person better than their spouse. And when divorce happens, that knowledge can be weaponized. Often, that’s vicious and vindictive. But every once in a while, when someone rats on their ex, it’s actually for the greater good.

Case in point: a Texas man named Larry Rendell Brock was recently arrested for his participation in the Capitol riots after his ex-wife of 18 years reported him to the FBI. She recognized her former husband from news footage of the insurrection. The 53-year-old was decked out in a green helmet and body armor populated with patches in the photos.

“I just know that when I saw this was happening, I was afraid he would be there,” she told the FBI, according to the affidavit. “I think you already know he was there. It is such a good picture and I recognize his patch.”

Brock now faces two federal charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful entering, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct.

One point of contention in his arrest: he was carrying zip-tie handcuffs, which some have said indicate that the rioters were planning to take hostages. We’re convinced this was the detail his wife recognized, though Brock claims the zip-ties were not his. (Uh-huh. Yeah. Sure…)

“I wish I had not picked those up,” he told the New Yorker, in an interview that never should have happened. “My thought process there was I would pick them up and give them to an officer when I see one. I didn’t do that because I had put them in my coat, and I honestly forgot about them.”

This from the same guy who continues to swear there was significant election fraud, though no evidence has been found to back up that claim.

With any luck, Brock will face jail time, and he’ll get to see what it feels like to wear real handcuffs on the regular. As for his ex-wife? She deserves a medal for turning his lame ass in.

Cover Photo: CNN

