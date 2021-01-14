Capitol Rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ Refuses to Eat Non-Organic Jailhouse Food (Who’s the Special Snowflake Now?)

When Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli or the QAnon Shaman, stormed into the Senate chamber of the Capitol on Jan. 6, he screamed, “Freedom!” Now that the face-painted, horn-bearing, fur-wearing wacko is behind bars, we’d like to ask him: how’s that freedom taste?

Not too good, according to journalist Melissa Blasius. In a now-viral tweet, she reported that his mother “says he hasn’t eaten since Friday because the detention facility won’t feed him all organic food.”

Jacob Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli, Arizona man makes first court appearance in for charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol. His mom says he hasn’t eaten since Friday because the detention facility won’t feed him all organic food. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/doTLFal4At — Melissa Blasius (@MelissaBlasius) January 11, 2021

Twitter went insane with clapbacks about the 33-year-old’s diet demands. (And the far right likes to call liberals “special snowflakes!”)

It’s a jail, Jacob. It isn’t a Whole Foods. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 11, 2021

Imagine thinking your white privilege extends so far as to trash the Capitol & then demand organic food in prison. Let this traitor starve #MAGATerrorists https://t.co/H6dEvreYsP — Tara Dublin Says #ImpeachTrumpNOW (@taradublinrocks) January 11, 2021

Hold on…an unemployed man living in his mother’s basement will only eat organic? — Ross Wenk (@RossWenk) January 11, 2021

This dude sounds super ready for the hardships of a protracted civil war — Mike Dorsey (@DorseyFilm) January 11, 2021

My dearest Clementine Tonight we feast upon Kale, Quinoa, and Locally Sourced Heirloom Tomatoes for tomorrow, we attack those that wish to give us healthcare. We light out at dawn…No wait, we can’t find any free trade coffee, so we pushed it to noon Forever Yours,

Buffalo Guy — Going the Social Distance (@jimmypjones) January 11, 2021

Colonizers made Indigenous people survive on powdered eggs and tainted meat.

He’ll be okay. — Maleficent (@DisoRientedKat) January 11, 2021

He also wasn’t allowed his Rainbow Brite Night Light or his

Chewbacca Bikini jam jams. — W.J.Wylie3 it was an attempted coup not a riot (@BillWylie3rd) January 11, 2021

If this ain’t the whitest headline I ever seen — baby (@allthisfendi) January 11, 2021

As much as we would like to see this guy suffer through a real prison stint, shitty food and all, white privilege still reigns in the courts. After Chansley’s public defender claimed he was on an extremely strict diet, “perhaps for religious reasons,” the judge ordered that the U.S. Marshal bend to the insurrectionist’s demands.

UPDATE: Jacob Chansley (AKA Jake Angeli or QAnon Shaman) will be fed organic food, in line with his strict shaman diet, while in federal custody. “We will abide by the judge’s order,” U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said. @abc15 https://t.co/k6mxwQeofM — Melissa Blasius (@MelissaBlasius) January 12, 2021

“He gets very sick if he doesn’t eat organic food – literally will get physically sick,“ said his mother, Martha Chansley. She was completely unapologetic about her son’s involvement in the riots, which led to the death of five people and the suicide of another. In an interview, she called her son a “patriot” and the “gentlest person I know.“ (Clearly, she needs to get out more.)

Of course, Twitter had much to say about the accommodations so graciously extended to Chansley that would never be granted to a BIPOC prisoner.

Nothing like giving into terrorist demands — Kyle Rezzarday (@KyleRezzarday) January 12, 2021

Okay, organic dog food — Ret. RNWear a damn mask(@pennyhenny3) January 12, 2021

WTF is that! I understand kosher, halal, vegetarian but now organic! So can you request free range chicken and beef? Raised on small independent farms that get a visit every day from the local grade school? Is there a brochure of the farm? Can we visit? — Jesse Beveridge (@jestikon) January 12, 2021

I didn’t know people can make dietary requests while in federal custody! Do they also get choice of meditation music playlist and massages on Fridays? — Soph (@iSophSoph) January 12, 2021

We take solace in the fact that it’s a dog-eat-dog world, at least in prison. And Chansley is fresh meat. Let’s hope he gets what’s coming to him. (And there ain’t going to be nothin’ organic about it.)

Cover Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

