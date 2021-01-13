Fun
Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green Shares Kiss With Sharna Burgess on Instagram (Look Who Finally Got Over Megan Fox)

by Mandatory Editors

They say time heals all wounds – including heartbreak, it seems. And for Brian Austin Green, he’s finally recovered enough after his divorce from Megan Fox to find love (or at least enviable chemistry) again.

In the pic, the couple is mid-kiss. A barechested Green has Burgess’ face in both his hands and is clearly smiling. “Him,” the caption said, alongside a plump red pair of lips.

“Omg HOT!” one commenter wrote.

“Well hello!” said another.

“What 90210 dreams are made of!” a fan chimed in.

The couple met through a business manager and recently traveled to Hawaii together. Over the weekend, Green shared with Access Daily that things with Burgess were “going really well right now.” Still, he was reluctant to define the relationship. “It’s early on so we don’t have any labels for anything, obviously,” he said. “She’s an amazing woman. She’s super responsible, she’s super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around. I feel blessed right now.”

For those who’ve been following Green as he seemed to struggle with getting over his ex-wife Fox (who has blatantly moved on with Machine Gun Kelly in her own sex-soaked Instagram posts), it’s a relief to see the actor this happy. Let’s hope it lasts, for his sake.

Cover Photo: @sharnaburgess (Instagram)

