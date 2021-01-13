Meanwhile in Unfortunate Events: British Burglars Get Caught After Butt-Dialing Police, So Close Guys

Stupid criminals abound. If thieves were smarter, they’d get an education and a desk job like the rest of us. But some burglars are so dumb, all we can do is shake our heads and laugh at them.

To wit: a pair of numbskulls from England, who were arrested because one of them butt-dialed the police mid-burglary.

It all went down in Staffordshire. Police received a call when a crook unintentionally sat on his phone and dialed 999, the UK’s emergency number. Dumb and Dumber were apparently discussing the crime in progress. Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene while other colleagues stayed at the station and listened to the arrests unfold.

“I think we have just arrested the world’s unluckiest burglars,” Chief Inspector John Owen wrote on Twitter along with a GIF of Marv, one of two hapless criminals from the classic Christmas film Home Alone.

I think we have just arrested the world’s unluckiest burglars: Whilst committing a burglary one of the bungling burglars has accidentally sat on his phone & dialled 999. We recieve a call detailing all of their antics up to the point of hearing our patrols arrive to arrest them pic.twitter.com/0BZGSQdf0C — CI John Owen (@CIJohnOwen) January 6, 2021

Let this be a lesson to those who live outside the law: if you’re going to commit a crime, for godsakes, turn your fucking phone off.

