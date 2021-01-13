Fun
Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Makes It Instagram Official With Lori Harvey in Sexy Polaroids, Instant Jealous

by Mandatory Editors

Michael B. Jordan has met his match – and he’s made it Instagram official. The 33-year-old Creed star recently posted two sultry pics of himself and his new lady love, 23-year-old model Lori Harvey, lit only by holiday lights, on the social media platform.

 

Jordan tagged Harvey and photographer Leo Volcy in the post. Harvey also posted a pair of sexy Polaroid pics – one of a kiss and another in front of a Christmas tree, captioned with a single brown heart – that’d make any hot-blooded male insta-jealous.

 

Rumors have been swirling about the duo, who were first seen publicly together at the airport in Atlanta (her hometown) around Thanksgiving. They were also spotted at the Salt Lake City airport just before a New Year’s Eve snowboarding trip. (One thing’s clear: they get around.)

Harvey, the stepdaughter of TV personality Steve Harvey, has previously been linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Future, while Jordan has been conspicuously single for a while.

Back in November, the 2020 Sexiest Man Alive told People what he was looking for in a mate: “A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not,” he said. “Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list.”

As for his perfect date? He described it as “the freedom to go wherever I wanted in public, not worry about paparazzi. Enjoy somebody’s company. Go for a drive, dope playlist. Drive somewhere just for dessert. I’m definitely a movie guy, and then I’d ride the vibe for the rest of the night.”

Jordan and Harvey are definitely vibing. This is one celebrity couple to keep an eye on – even if their heat makes our relationships feel downright frigid in comparison.

Cover Photo: @loriharvey (Instagram)

