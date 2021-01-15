Fun / Music / Weird News

TikToker Mocked For Wearing Metallica Shreds This A-Hole to Bits With Guitar Licks (Video)

by Nick Perkins

Don’t you just love it when a woman posts something on the internet and is immediately gate-kept, simply because she is a female? It’s pretty much our favorite thing. And when we say “favorite,” we mean “Kick this guy in the balls, please.” Such was the case with a young woman named Zari Joyner on TikTok, when she had the AUDACITY to mention that she liked the band Metallica. She also dared to wear the band’s T-shirt during one of her videos and one dude, username paytonsmith, was having none of it. He told her to “name three songs,” which is such a Payton thing to do, while others commented that she didn’t actually like Metallica. Because she’s female. We guess.

Now, normally a simple “fuck off” would send this tool back to his parents’ basement. But this particular TikTocker opted to add insult to injury. Instead of simply naming the songs that she knew, she decided to absolutely shred them on the guitar.

@zariasmusicReply to @paytonnsmith I hope this video finds the ##Metallica fans lol, not my best ##guitar playing but that wasn’t really the point ##guitarist♬ original sound – Zaria

Joyner rocked Master of Puppets, Enter Sandman, and One, hopefully permanently sending Payton back to the gym (where he presumably asks people if “they even lift, bro”) where he belongs.

So, boys and girls, let that be a lesson to you – don’t judge a book by its cover. And if you do, don’t be a gatekeeper to said book. And if you do that, then your name is probably Payton and nobody likes you anyway. He’s probably not even a real Metallica fan.

