TikToker Mocked For Wearing Metallica Shreds This A-Hole to Bits With Guitar Licks (Video)

Don’t you just love it when a woman posts something on the internet and is immediately gate-kept, simply because she is a female? It’s pretty much our favorite thing. And when we say “favorite,” we mean “Kick this guy in the balls, please.” Such was the case with a young woman named Zari Joyner on TikTok, when she had the AUDACITY to mention that she liked the band Metallica. She also dared to wear the band’s T-shirt during one of her videos and one dude, username paytonsmith, was having none of it. He told her to “name three songs,” which is such a Payton thing to do, while others commented that she didn’t actually like Metallica. Because she’s female. We guess.

Now, normally a simple “fuck off” would send this tool back to his parents’ basement. But this particular TikTocker opted to add insult to injury. Instead of simply naming the songs that she knew, she decided to absolutely shred them on the guitar.

Joyner rocked Master of Puppets, Enter Sandman, and One, hopefully permanently sending Payton back to the gym (where he presumably asks people if “they even lift, bro”) where he belongs.

So, boys and girls, let that be a lesson to you – don’t judge a book by its cover. And if you do, don’t be a gatekeeper to said book. And if you do that, then your name is probably Payton and nobody likes you anyway. He’s probably not even a real Metallica fan.

Cover Photo: TikTok

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.