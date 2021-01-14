Fun / Entertainment / Weird News

Don’t Get it Twisted: The Internet’s Best Reactions to Dumbass Getting Knocked Out with Twisted Tea

by Nick Perkins

Stop us if you’ve heard this one. Two guys walk into a convenience store. One guy, a racist loudmouth, think’s he’s tough (presumably because his president told him so). The other is the strong, silent type. He prefers to let his actions do the talking for him. In the case of this viral video, his actions were knocking the racist redneck dude out with a can of Twisted f’n Tea!

No, violence is never the answer…except when it is. This lil’ ginger-headed guy just kept pushing. The other gentleman should be commended for how long he maintained his composure. But, we assume, when you’re a black man and a little sewer rat keeps calling you a racial slur, despite you telling him to stop and giving him chance after chance to do so, there’s only one thing left to do. And that is this:

But like, he did, quite literally, ask for it. The video itself is strong enough on its own to warrant constant replay. It’s just so damn cathartic. But, the internet being the internet, users just couldn’t leave well enough alone.

They had to make it even better.

And then, of course, the internet had to react.

Of course his name was Randy.

In a perfect world, we would have posted this story sooner but every time we started to, more and more phenomenal pictures, memes, videos and GIFs would find their way to our palm pilots (aw, remember palm pilots?). Finally, it seems to have calmed down, what with the rest of the world burning and such. So we thought now would be the perfect time to remind everyone how 2020 ended and, with any luck, these reactions will serve as a metaphor for something bigger, in the coming year:

It doesn’t matter how bad things get. Things will always be bad, to some degree. What matters most is how we react to them. Sometimes, we react with anger, sometimes with sadness. Other times, we react with laughter, trying to use comedy to quell tragedy. Oftentimes, we just sink into ourselves, tuning out the world and building up walls around ourselves, blocking out the negativity. And sometimes, just sometimes, we react like the gentleman in this video did…and we use a can of Twisted Tea to knock a bitch out. A can of whoop-ass, indeed.

