Sarah Jessica Parker Teases ‘Sex and the City’ HBO Reboot, But Without Samantha Isn’t It Just ‘The City’?

And just like that…Sex and the City is coming back! The HBO dramedy series about four friends navigating dating and mating in New York City in the late ‘90s and early aughts is getting the reboot treatment. Star Sarah Jessica Parker teased the next chapter of the show, titled And Just Like That, on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

“I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now? X, SJ” read the caption.

In case you need a refresher, the series ended after six seasons with writer Carrie (Parker) and her mysterious on-again, off-again love, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) finally getting back together. Meanwhile, prissy housewife Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and her husband received news that they could finally adopt a baby girl from China. Uptight attorney Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) helped rescue her mother-in-law after she absentmindedly wandered off in Brooklyn. And Samantha (Kim Cattrall) regained her sex drive after chemo.

The series was groundbreaking at the time for its raunchy forthrightness, and is still totally rewatchable. But two (pretty terrible) films followed the series finale, at the end of which, the once wild foursome had settled down. All the characters were married…except Samantha, who boldly broke up with her physically immaculate younger boyfriend with the words “I love you, but I love me more.”

While reboots can be hit or miss, there’s really no way for SATC to fail fans any more than it did with the Sex and the City 2 movie. Or is there?

While HBO Max has confirmed the series will welcome back characters Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, there will be no Samantha on screen. Rumor has it Cattrall can’t stand Parker, though Parker has repeatedly said there is no bad blood between the two.

Still, Cattrall once told the press that she and her castmates “were never friends,” and the rift between the two blonde actresses was cited as the reason for a third SATC film being cancelled back in 2017. Ties were further strained after the death of Cattrall’s brother, when Parker sent Cattrall condolences over social media.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” Cattrall responded. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Oof.

But it appears Parker holds no grudges. When a commenter said, “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha,” on Parker’s Instagram, the actress replied, “We will too. We loved her so. X”

Regardless of the reason for Cattrall’s absence, will And Just Like That still be worth watching without Samantha, the foursome’s staunchest sexpot? Now that the rest of the ladies are in their ‘50s (and, we presume, still hitched) we can’t imagine there’s a ton of sex happening in the city. Who knows. Maybe the series will find the now-threesome suddenly single and ready to mingle again. No matter what, we’ll be watching.

Cover Photo: New Line Cinema

