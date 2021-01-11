Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back

Cry us a river. In the wake of the insurrection at the Capitol last week, New York Times political reporter Elaina Plott claims that “a White House official tells me that people in the West Wing today are ‘depressed’ and that those without jobs already lined up are concerned that they’re unemployable.”

A White House official tells me that people in the West Wing today are “depressed” and that those without jobs already lined up are concerned that they’re unemployable. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) January 7, 2021

So let us get this straight: you signed up to work for the most abominable president in the history of the United States, he incites unhinged maniacs to storm the Capitol on the day the Electoral College votes were to be certified by Congress, and now you’re weeping in your venti, soy milk, extra hot, no foam latte that it might have been a bad career move? Give us a break. Meanwhile, the rest of the country has been struggling to make ends meet amidst record unemployment during a pandemic your boss bungled.

Luckily, Twitter was here to put these self-pitying assholes in their place. Check out a few of these clapbacks.

81 million people tell me they DGAF — Pam Kling Jones WE DID IT (@Realmommabear) January 8, 2021

If they were surprised by Trump’s actions in the past 36 hours, their judgment makes them unemployable. If they weren’t surprised, their character makes them unemployable. — AtlCityBoy (@AtlCityBoy) January 7, 2021

The ones *with* jobs are gonna be unemployable too. — Michael Drake (@mikedrake178) January 7, 2021

A Confederacy of Narcissists.

If they’re depressed about their job prospects, and not about their boss inciting a mob to disrupt the peaceful and democratic transfer of power, they actually…fit in pretty well right where they are. — Diana B. Henriques (@dianabhenriques) January 7, 2021

Thoughtless prayers. — Tzippy Shmilovitz (@Tzipshmil) January 7, 2021

Time for them to pull themselves up by their bootstraps & get real work. Don’t want to give them any unemployment benefits as it might discourage them from finding the plenty of work that is available in Trump’s amazing economy during the pandemic. Maybe waiter at Mar-a-Lago? — TheSenateisthePeople,sire (@jkre1244) January 7, 2021

Give them $600, that should be more than enough https://t.co/hu0vaxHvDW — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 8, 2021

That the deplorables end up jobless is as close to poetic justice as this administration is going to get. Enjoy your unemployment!

