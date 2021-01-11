Fun / Weird News
capitol

Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back

by Mandatory Editors

Cry us a river. In the wake of the insurrection at the Capitol last week, New York Times political reporter Elaina Plott claims that “a White House official tells me that people in the West Wing today are ‘depressed’ and that those without jobs already lined up are concerned that they’re unemployable.”

So let us get this straight: you signed up to work for the most abominable president in the history of the United States, he incites unhinged maniacs to storm the Capitol on the day the Electoral College votes were to be certified by Congress, and now you’re weeping in your venti, soy milk, extra hot, no foam latte that it might have been a bad career move? Give us a break. Meanwhile, the rest of the country has been struggling to make ends meet amidst record unemployment during a pandemic your boss bungled.

Luckily, Twitter was here to put these self-pitying assholes in their place. Check out a few of these clapbacks.

That the deplorables end up jobless is as close to poetic justice as this administration is going to get. Enjoy your unemployment!

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

MORE NEWS:

LOL USA: The 20 Funniest Post-Election Tweets to Soak Up Your Tears and Anxiety

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.