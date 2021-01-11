Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town

Straighten up and fly right – or something like that – could be a new airline slogan. Following Wednesday’s insurrection at the Capitol by Trump supporters, flight attendants are taking a stand and demanding that airlines keep the yahoos off their planes.

“Some of the people who traveled in our planes yesterday participated in the insurrection at the Capitol today,” Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said in a statement on Wednesday night. “Their violent and seditious actions at the Capitol today create further concern about their departure from the DC area…Acts against our democracy, our government, and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight.”

The union represents flight attendants from 17 airlines. Nelson asked for the airlines, along with law enforcement, the Transportation Security Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation to come together to “keep all problems on the ground” and protect travelers.

Signs that something was off started showing up on aircraft headed to Washington D.C. last Tuesday. The Washington Post reported that passengers were getting in shouting matches and heckling Senator Mitt Romney.

Two people removed so far from tonight’s flight to DC ahead of the #StopTheSteaI2021 rallies tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lvXlYiD2Xd — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) January 6, 2021

But now that the riot ran its course and Trump supporters dispersed, it’s unclear how any of the aforementioned organizations could keep tabs on, much less control the movement of, the domestic terrorists involved. Several airlines’ responses to the demand came back noncommittal, simply reasserting their dedication to keeping passengers safe. (Fares are money in the bank, after all, even if deplorables paid them.)

It’s a wild, wild world out there – and the friendly skies seem to be a thing of the past. Safety concerns aside, we’re still in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, so driving is probably the safest way from point A to point B for the time being. As for the few Capitol protesters rowdy enough to get kicked off airplanes? Contact your buddy Don. He’ll be leaving D.C. any day now. Maybe he can pick you up on his way out of town. Patriotic carpool, anyone?

