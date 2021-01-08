Permanently Banned: The Funniest Tweets Reacting To Donald Trump’s Twitter Ban

We had a feeling this day would come, but did we really think it would actually happen? After serving a 12-hour ban from his favorite social media platform, Donald Trump has now found himself banned forever from Twitter. Their reason is “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” following the events at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on January 6th. Some are calling it too-little-too-late, but the day is here, and no one is partying harder than the funny people on Twitter celebrating in the digital streets.

It's already so much quieter on here. — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) January 8, 2021

i dunno guys pic.twitter.com/CnUx9FWFdF — David Gilbert (@DavidNGilbert) January 9, 2021

we never have to see another trump tweet again I am rock fucking hard — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) January 8, 2021

All of Twitter to Donald Trump rn pic.twitter.com/PbLtjOZU2Q — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 8, 2021

Whew ok he’s gone, let’s GOSSIP. Did you even like that guy?? — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) January 8, 2021

.@jack please take me next I need to get the hell off of here I have things to do — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 8, 2021

“What do you mean they suspended me?” pic.twitter.com/po271DwSqK — •k• (@encyclophobia) January 8, 2021

If he can find 11,780 tweets, he can overturn the results of his ban. — Jesse Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) January 8, 2021

D&D game night has been canceled indefinitely. — Dungeons And Donalds (@DungeonsDonald) January 9, 2021

Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee-it! THANK YOU TWITTER. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) January 8, 2021

Most satisfying gif of 2021 Thank you Twitter pic.twitter.com/qxy9QOywnC — Aero (@ActualAero) January 8, 2021