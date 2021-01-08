Fun / Funny Photos

Permanently Banned: The Funniest Tweets Reacting To Donald Trump’s Twitter Ban

by Mandatory Editors

We had a feeling this day would come, but did we really think it would actually happen? After serving a 12-hour ban from his favorite social media platform, Donald Trump has now found himself banned forever from Twitter. Their reason is “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” following the events at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on January 6th. Some are calling it too-little-too-late, but the day is here, and no one is partying harder than the funny people on Twitter celebrating in the digital streets.

Cover Photo: JIM WATSON / Getty Images

If he needs something to do: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter

 

 

 

 

 

https://twitter.com/sarahcpr/status/1347688462019919872?s=20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?