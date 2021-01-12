Bad News: The ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ Has Been Cancelled, We Had a Good Run 2021

When the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve and the calendar turned to 2021, we were all hopeful that things would be different. Obviously due to recent activities in our nation’s capital, things might be even worse this year. As if the news for 2021 couldn’t get bleaker, the organizers of the “No Pants Subway Ride” have canceled this year’s events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s right, unless you happen to ride on a subway with a lunatic wearing nothing but underpants and a mesh shirt, you won’t be treated to anyone sans pants on public transportation until at least 2022. The annual event known as the “No Pants Subway Ride” is usually held in January in more than a dozen cities throughout the world.

Organized by Improv Everywhere, a performance art group in New York City, the event has been held every year since 2002, first in New York City before branching out to other cities over the years.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are canceling the annual No Pants Subway Ride this year,” said a release on the official website. “We look forward to hosting more large-scale events once it is safe to do so again.”

Sorry people who live in New York, London, LA, Chicago, Berlin, Boston, Calgary, Mexico City, Dallas, Tokyo, Lisbon, St. Petersburg, Melbourne, and San Francisco. You’re just going to have to hope you run into an unhinged person who decided not to wear pants on public transportation instead. Hopefully they’re at least wearing a mask.

Photo: Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

