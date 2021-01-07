Fun / Weird News
Trump

Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter

by Mandatory Editors

Donald Trump finally went too far. On Wednesday, Twitter locked his account, forbidding him from reaching his 88+million followers. The move (which is long past due) came after the president tweeted a slew of untrue, angry messages as far-right protestors stormed the Capitol.

Trump was denied access to the social media platform for 12 hours, probably the longest time 45 has ever had to hold his thoughts inside his own head without a online toilet to spew them into. What could he possibly have done during his Twitter-free hours? We have some ideas. Here’s an incredibly accurate and honest timeline of every dumb thing Trump did during his Twitter ban.

Cover Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

LOL USA: The 20 Funniest Post-Election Tweets to Soak Up Your Tears and Anxiety

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.