Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 01-08-2021

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it’s Friday, which means it’s once again time for the funniest tweets of the week! If you were unfortunate to miss our last collection of tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here then be sure to follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

I say “sounds good” way too often for someone who rarely thinks anything sounds good. — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) January 5, 2021

we failed as a society when we stopped using carpets like these in public spaces pic.twitter.com/d5pHGJ2Y4Q — cybr angel 🔪 (@cybrxangel) January 4, 2021

Put Spirit Halloween in charge of pop-up vaccine clinics — Dan McQuade (@dhm) January 5, 2021

Ted Cruz, dollar store Ra's al ghul pic.twitter.com/62yLqN7fuX — Jason Anarchy (@DrinkingQuest) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump: your wife's ugly Ted Cruz: i will overthrow the government for u — Rachel McCartney (@RachelMComedy) January 7, 2021

Me walking into 2021 thinking it's gonna be better than 2020 pic.twitter.com/1fjnjcC6yn — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) January 7, 2021

Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon on there way to CNN pic.twitter.com/gqM9891ICV — The Watcher Mr. K (@TRUST_NO1_15) January 7, 2021

I hope authorities can somehow track down these stealthy protesters who broke into the US Capitol, livestreamed their crimes, took selfies with the stuff they stole and posted the photos on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Parler and every Bass Pro Shops message board — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 7, 2021

When the dentist says you can take ONE toy from the chest pic.twitter.com/zSzzq9jxgy — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) January 7, 2021

Suspended from all social media, @realDonaldTrump is currently ranting about Mitt Romney on an Amazon customer review page for dress socks. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) January 7, 2021

I used to think people stared at me because they thought I was sexy. Turns out, they stare at me because I act out the 3 Ninjas movies whenever I’m in public. — Dana Whissen (@DanaWhissen) January 7, 2021

I know lots of y'all are shaken up right now. But it's important to remember that no matter how dark things get, Kim and Kanye could always end up workin' it out. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 7, 2021

The best of both worlds: Funny Gaming Memes of the Week

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.