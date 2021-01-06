Fun / Weird News
capitol

Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill

by Mandatory Editors

We hope Trump is happy. All his bullshit and bluster has mobilized the far right, sending ranting, raving racists to the Capitol, which is now on lockdown. House lawmakers have been evacuated due to red-faced white people who stormed the building and began banging on the doors. Staff were told to hide out in their offices and lock their doors and windows.

“Due to an external security threat located on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building, no entry or exit is permitted at this time,” the police said in a statement. “You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover.”

This is what happens when you mess with the old white guard. The uprising comes on the heels of an unprecedented victory in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections. Democrat Raphael Warnock beat Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler by over 50,000 votes, hitting two milestones in the process: he became the first Black senator from the South and the first Black senator from the state of Georgia.

Meanwhile, also in Georgia, Democrat Jon Ossoff has declared victory over Republican David Perdue. Ossff leads Perdue by 16,000 votes, though the race has yet to be called. If he is declared the winner, he will be the first Jewish person from the South to serve in the Senate since the 1880s.

These two wins split the Senate right down the middle along party lines, but because vice-president-elect Kamala Harris will have tie-breaking powers, they essentially give Democrats control over the Senate again, rendering the wrinkly turtle otherwise known as Mitch McConnell impotent (in every sense of the word).

In other words: it’s a nightmare scenario for out-of-touch, entitled, neo-Nazi types who pride themselves on white legacy and are all in on the QAnon conspiracy. This “basket of deplorables,” who apparently hate things Democrats champion, like affordable healthcare for all and $2K stimulus checks, are pissed, hence the man-baby tantrum hour.

We wish we had better jokes, but this situation is serious, and still developing. Let’s check in with the people watching from home from Twitter.

And we leave you with this mind-fuck from our president:

Be safe out there, folks. And stay on the right side of history (which tends to be on the left, politically).

Cover Photo: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

