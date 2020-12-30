Ranked! Mandatory Top 20 Funniest Trump Stories of 2020
Honestly, the way things have been going lately, it’s getting really hard to find any humor in Donald Trump-related stories. Ongoing litigation, a refusal to accept the election results, and a mass-pardoning of his criminal friends have made any story surrounding the orange-hued commander in chief less funny than it could be. Luckily, that hasn’t always been the case. 2020 was filled with humorous Trump-related stories. Check out some of our favorites below.
Photo: SAUL LOEB (Getty Images)
20. Trump threatened to leave US if Biden won.
Sadly, this hasn’t come true yet. But, back in October Trump said in a speech that he would consider leaving the country if Biden won. Well, he did and for some reason Trump is still here.
Read more here.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
19. Knowing he was going to lose, Trump wanted to delay the election.
Back in July, he tweeted that mail in voting (due to the ongoing pandemic) would make the election fraudulent. Instead, he wanted the election delayed. Luckily, nobody really listens to him and the election went off without a hitch. Much to Trump’s chagrin.
Read more here.
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)
18. Trump loses pretty much all of his election lawsuits.
While Trump and his followers have continued to spread misinformation about voter fraud, more than 50 lawsuits related to the election have already been thrown out. While this isn’t the funniest story, it is the silliest attempt to overturn a completely fair election.
Photo: JIM WATSON (Getty Images)
17. Trump suggested he and Biden take drug tests before debate.
For some strange reason, maybe he though Biden was juicing, Trump asked for drug testing before the duo debated in September. Perhaps he forgot about all of the booger sugar he’s enjoyed over the years, but no drug tests occurred.
Read more here.
Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
16. Trump and family pose with Goya products.
Back in July, people began to boycott Goya when its CEO announced that he was a Trump supporter. Instead of simply ignoring it like anyone else would do, Trump and his daughter created memes by posing with Goya products for whatever reason.
Read more here.
Photo: STF (Getty Images)
15. Trump claims he’s 'immune' to COVID and wants to kiss everyone.
During an October rally, Trump claimed that after getting COVID-19, he was now “immune” and would love to kiss “the guys and the beautiful woman” to prove it.
Read more here.
Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images
14. Trump deserts his followers in Nebraska.
Trump held a campaign rally in Omaha back in October. The temperature was a brisk 34 degrees when the president left and deserted his followers for more than four hours while they waited for buses to return.
Read more here.
Photo: Steve Pope (Getty Images)
13. Trump overdid it with bronzer.
To say that Trump overdid it with bronzer seems insane. He overdoes it literally every single day. But, one day in early October, The Donald caked it on so much that it looked more like shoe polish than something that should be applied to skin.
Read more here.
Photo: Twitter
12. Trump pardons turkeys (and we’re not talking about his friends).
The Donald once again pardoned White House turkeys in a Thanksgiving tradition. And no, we’re not talking about Roger Stone.
Read more here.
Photo: AP
11. Taylor Swift tears Trump a new one over the USPS.
Back in August, Taylor Swift tore into Trump via Twitter. She mentioned that the president’s dismantling of the USPS was an obvious attempt to stop citizens from voting him out of office. Looking back, she couldn’t have been more correct.
Read more here.
Photo: George Pimentel / Contributor and Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)
10. The time when Trump sat at a tiny desk for some reason.
At the end of November, Trump called a press conference to do a few of his favorite things: rant about people who have wronged him and yell at the media. But, for some reason, this time he did it behind a comically small desk.
Read more here.
Photo: Pool (Getty Images)
9. Trump boat parade ends in sunken ships.
A September boat parade for Trump on Lake Travis in Texas ended in multiple distress calls and at least one boat sinking. If that’s not a sign that you’re supporting the wrong candidate, we don’t know what is.
Read more here.
Photo: CNN
8. Trump family sitcom photo.
In November a bizarre Trump family photo began circulating on the internet. So many family members are packed into the picture that it quickly conjured up images of cheesy 1980s sitcoms or an extremely scripted reality show.
Read more here.
Photo: CNN
7. Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize.
Back in September, in what we can only assume is the biggest prank in the history of the world, Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Not surprisingly, he didn’t win. It went to the World Food Program instead.
Read more here.
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
6. Trump claims to be 'least racist person in the room.'
Maybe nobody explained how phrasing works, but if you claim to be the “least racist person in the room,” there’s a pretty good chance you’re probably the most racist. Strangely, this comment was actually uttered by Trump in an October debate.
Read more here.
Photo: Pool / Pool and Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
5. Sacha Baron Cohen offered Trump a job.
Knowing that he would be out of work in 2021, the Borat star offered Trump a job. But, it’s not as a best boy grip or even as an actor. The comedic actor says he’s always looking for “racist buffoons” for his upcoming projects.
Read more here.
Photo: Arnold Turner / Stringer and Chip Somodevilla / Staff (Getty Images)
4. Trump’s 'spiritual advisor' welcomes 'election angels.'
Paula White is a preacher, televangelist, and Trump’s “spiritual advisor.” Back in November, in an effort to overturn the election results, she said she summoned angels from Africa and South America. So far, it doesn’t appear to have worked. Go figure.
Read more here.
Photo: Paula White Facebook
3. Biden tells Trump to 'Shut up, man.'
The first presidential debate in September went so off the rails that at one point, Biden snapped and yelled “Will you shut up, man?” at a consistently interrupting Trump.
Read more here.
Photo: JIM WATSON (Getty Images)
2. Trump forgets how to say Yosemite National Park.
Even though he was born in the US and seemingly has lived here his whole life, the president never learned how to say Yosemite. Back in August, he referred to the well-known park as “Yo-Semite.” The Museum of American Jewish History even began selling a T-shirt for charity based on this unfortunate mispronunciation.
Read more here.
Photo: National Museum of American Jewish History
1. Loser.com redirects to Trump’s Wikipedia.
Someone pulled the prank of 2020 by taking the site loser.com and redirecting it to Donald Trump’s Wikipedia page. Simple and perfect.
Read more here.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Staff (Getty Images)
