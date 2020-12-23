Fun / Weird News
Kirk Cameron

Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off

by Mandatory Editors

It’s the holiday season. People are supposed to be spreading the Christmas spirit. But one has-been actor is back in the headlines for something far more sinister: hosting a super-spreader event. His name is Kirk Cameron, and unless you’re a fan of ‘80s family sitcoms, specifically Growing Pains, you probably don’t know who he is. That’s OK. He was pretty irrelevant in the big scheme of things…until now.

Cameron has been hosting peaceful protests disguised as caroling events in California for several weeks now in collaboration with Sing It Louder USA, which states it is “singing Christmas carols in communities across the US…in response to govt tyrants telling us how to celebrate Christmas.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kirk Cameron (@kirkcameronofficial)

“We are going to be celebrating our God-given liberties, our constitutionally protected rights at this time at Christmas to sing Christmas songs to gather, to assemble, and to sing about the birth of our savior,” he said in the Instagram post.

The latest event was at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, where Cameron appeared wearing a Santa beard. He was surrounded by dozens of people, sans masks, who stood shoulder to shoulder and sang together – a dangerous activity these days due to the amount of respiratory droplets shared among singers, even in outdoor settings.

We don’t expect celebrities to be smart – they just play smart people sometimes on TV and in movies – but we would hope they have more decency and commonsense than Cameron apparently does. Go carol in your own damn home, you covidiot. No sing along is worth getting sick over. (P.S. Jesus would’ve worn a mask.)

But don’t take it from us. Take it from Twitter, where the burns just keep getting better and better.

Cover Photo: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

