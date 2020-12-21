Meanwhile in Wisconsin: State Trooper Pulls Over Car For Most Festive Reason Ever

While we enjoy all the lights, decorations, and general merriment surrounding the holidays, there’s definitely such a thing as too much of a good thing. This is the case when someone has 50 gaudy, inflatable decorations in their yard or when someone has so many lights on their house that you can almost see it from space. The Wisconsin State Patrol has another case to add to the list: someone has a car completely covered in twinkling light bulbs. Apparently, that’s a big no-no.

That’s why the state patrol in the midwestern state is warning seasonal revelers to understand that over-the-top decorations on cars aren’t an acceptable way to show their love for the holidays.

Recently, the state patrol pulled over a car that was overly decked with Christmas lights. Don’t believe us, check out the photo. They posted the image from the care that was pulled over in Oshkosh to their social media.

It should be noted that, while the festive driver was pulled over, the trooper was rather light-hearted about the violation, even giving the driver credit for their creativity.

The driver, 18-year-old Tyler Kamholz, says he was inspired to decorate his car after seeing other light-covered vehicles online. He told local television station WLUK that he first thought of the idea after watching a YouTube video a few years ago.

While we don’t know if he got a ticket for the lights (we assume he did), Kamholz has received requests to bring his festive car to neighborhoods and nursing homes. Let’s just hope he doesn’t get pulled over again on the way.

Photo: Wisconsin State Patrol

