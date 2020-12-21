Elon Musk Complains About Gender Pronoun ‘Esthetic,’ Twitter Reminds Him What He Named His Kid

Elon Musk may be considered by some to be a genius. (The SpaceX CEO is planning to put people on Mars in the next decade, after all.) But sometimes the Tesla billionaire says truly stupid things. The latest example? A tweet bemoaning gender pronouns.

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

This was after sharing a strange meme that criticized people for putting their pronouns in their Twitter bios, which people do to identify themselves as, and/or show support for, trans people. But Musk didn’t get that.

He also doesn’t know how to spell “aesthetic.” And his aesthetic is ugly.

the fuck do you know about “esthetics” my man pic.twitter.com/InzZFFLDIF — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) December 17, 2020

Oh, he’s a creep, too.

You know what I think is an esthetic nightmare? pic.twitter.com/R0NfnpzmU3 — Penguin Gough (@RockhopperGames) December 16, 2020

But the real reason Twitter rallied against him? Because he named his kid (with Grimes) after what looks like a bunch of (unpronounceable) code. You think “they/them” is bad? Try saying this: X Æ A-12. Talk about a pot-kettle situation.

man thinks X Æ A-12 is fine but is scared of they/them — arson (@skzsmp) December 16, 2020

Sir, you named your child x1829;728&@/@/84 I think you need to sit this one out. — Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) December 16, 2020

Didn’t you name your child after the noise that dial up Internet used to make? — JC Chasez’s Thug Appeal (@Robert_Leon_90) December 16, 2020

isn’t your son named after my wifi password ? — ✮ Lucas ✮ (@thefakevirgin) December 16, 2020

But Musk is tone deaf. In response to the criticism, he then tweeted this.

Oh and umm … https://t.co/jtg944ERCy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

People weren’t having it.

Not sure what made you wake up today and think “you know what, I’ll shit on people’s pronouns”, but that’s kinda the opposite of LGBTQ inclusivity. Thank goodness you apparently have HR personnel in place who know what they’re doing. You should ask them to brief you. — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) December 16, 2020

In closing, dude, get over yourself.

imagine being scared of words — marlon brando wouldve slid in my DMs (@yamquiche) December 16, 2020

Maybe we can send Musk all by himself to Mars and leave him there. At this point, he’s a relic from the old world.

Cover Photo: Pool / Pool (Getty Images)

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

