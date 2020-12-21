Fun / Weird News
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Complains About Gender Pronoun ‘Esthetic,’ Twitter Reminds Him What He Named His Kid

by Mandatory Editors

Elon Musk may be considered by some to be a genius. (The SpaceX CEO is planning to put people on Mars in the next decade, after all.) But sometimes the Tesla billionaire says truly stupid things. The latest example? A tweet bemoaning gender pronouns.

This was after sharing a strange meme that criticized people for putting their pronouns in their Twitter bios, which people do to identify themselves as, and/or show support for, trans people. But Musk didn’t get that.

He also doesn’t know how to spell “aesthetic.” And his aesthetic is ugly.

Oh, he’s a creep, too.

But the real reason Twitter rallied against him? Because he named his kid (with Grimes) after what looks like a bunch of (unpronounceable) code. You think “they/them” is bad? Try saying this: X Æ A-12. Talk about a pot-kettle situation.

But Musk is tone deaf. In response to the criticism, he then tweeted this.

People weren’t having it.

In closing, dude, get over yourself.

Maybe we can send Musk all by himself to Mars and leave him there. At this point, he’s a relic from the old world.

Cover Photo: Pool / Pool (Getty Images)

